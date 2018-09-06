The video will start in 8 Cancel

New Order recently announced details of their only UK headline show for 2018.

The group will perform at London's Alexandra Palace on November 9.

Their most recent was release was last year's live album NOMC15, following up 2015's studio album Music Complete.

They'll play the intimate London venue ahead of touring Latin America.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week, find out how to get one below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, September 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.57, plus a booking fee.

