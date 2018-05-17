BTS recently announced details of a huge world arena tour for 2018.
Fans of the group have been highly anticipating the tickets going on sale which is June 1, but they've now revealed the prices.
The South Korean boyband will play two London O2 Arena shows as part of the tour.
They will head to London for their only UK dates on October 9 and 10.
It will be in support of their upcoming third studio album Love Yourself: Tears. It's due for release on May 18 and follows up their worldwide success Wings.
Find out below how much tickets are, how to buy them and more.
How much are tickets?
VIP £220 | £160 | £125 | £90 | £62.50 + fees
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.
What are the tour dates?
October 9 - London, O2 Arena
October 10 - London, O2 Arena
October 13 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
October 16 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
October 17 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
October 19 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena
October 20 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.