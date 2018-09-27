The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Metallica are bringing their WorldWired Tour back to the UK in 2019 for a string of stadium shows.

The group will headline Twickenham Stadium on June 20.

They'll play to around 50,000 fans for one of their biggest UK shows to date.

It's part of the world tour which kicked off back in 2016 and visited the O2 Arena for two nights last year.

Their other 2019 gig will take them to Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 19.

Following a presale earlier this week you can find out how to get general sale tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday September 28.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £60 / £75 / £95 / £110, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

June 18 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 20 - London, Twickenham Stadium

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the seating plan for Metallica's show at Twickenham Stadium. Fans can purchase general admission standing, as well as gold circle in front of the stage. Plus there will be three tiers of seating options available.

Who's the support act?

The band will be supported by Bokassa and Ghost at both UK dates.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.