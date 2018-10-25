The video will start in 8 Cancel

Little Mix recently announced details of the LM5 Tour.

The group will play arena shows across the UK in 2019 including four O2 Arena dates.

They'll perform their hits alongside new music from upcoming fifth studio album in London on October 31 and November 1-2 and 21.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week the remaining tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 26). Extra dates were added in London on November 21 as well as Glasgow and Birmingham after fans snapped up tickets.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand, so make sure you've got your login details, payment card details at the ready, and find out how to get them below.

Where can I get Little Mix tickets?

They're available from:

How much are tickets?

They are priced at £34 / £51 / £62.50 / £150.50 plus a booking fee.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with two tiers of seats in red and yellow and a floor seated section in blue.

What are the tour dates?

17 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

18 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 October - Echo Arena, Liverpool

22 October - Echo Arena, Liverpool

25 October - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

26 October - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

28 October - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

29 October - Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

31 October - The O2, London

1 November - The O2, London

2 November - The O2, London

7 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

8 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

9 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

11 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

15 Nov 2019 - Manchester Arena

16 Nov 2019 - Manchester Arena

18 Nov 2019 - first direct arena

19 Nov 2019 - first direct arena

21 Nov 2019 - The O2, London

