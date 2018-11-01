The video will start in 8 Cancel

KISS are bringing their farewell tour to the UK in summer 2019.

The legendary rockers will play their final ever live dates which includes five UK arena shows.

They'll perform at London's O2 Arena on July 11 on the End of the Road World Tour.

The band have said: "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't."

They've previously played sold-out dates across the globe and have a huge following known as the KISS Army.

So tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this Friday (November 2).

Find out below how to get them, ticket prices and tour dates.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 2.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets:

£76.25 - general admission

Seated tickets:

£76.25 - Level A

£65 - Level B

£53.75 - Level C

All of the prices above are including fees.

What are the tour dates?

July 9 - Birmingham Arena

July 11 - London, O2 Arena

July 12 - Manchester Arena

July 14 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

July 16 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

