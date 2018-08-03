The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hayley Kiyoko is bringing the Expectations Tour to the UK in 2018.

The singer will play two dates here including London's O2 Islington Academy on October 26. The other date will be at Manchester Academy on October 24.

It's in support of her acclaimed debut album Expectations which features singles Curious and What I Need.

Earlier this week presale tickets sold out in minutes due to huge demand.

Fans snapped up the chance to catch the singer in the UK for the first time ever, with the singer herself tweeting at the response: "If we sell out maybe I can get a bigger venue! We shall see! This is my first time to Europe!".

Find out below how to get tickets in the general sale.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday August 3.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £21.25.

What are the tour dates?

October 24 - Manchester Academy

October 26 - London, O2 Islington Academy

