Steel Yard is returning to London with a huge lineup for 2018.

The dance arena super structure will head to Finsbury Park on May 26-27.

This year will see headline sets from Above & Beyond and Tiësto as well appearances from Steve Angello and a DJ set from Faithless.

You can now get your hands on half price tickets to Steel Yard and catch some of the biggest electronic acts in the world.

Day tickets are currently priced at £50.50, so will cost just £25.50 during the flash sale.

Customers can purchase the discount via Ticketmaster until Tuesday May 8.

The temporary arena has a capacity of 10,000 people and dominates the Creamfields site in Daresbury, Cheshire, for the traditional Bank Holiday weekend festival.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

What's the line up?

Saturday May 26

Above & Beyond

Eli & Fur

Gabriel & Dresden

Genix & Sunny Lax

Grum

ilan Bluestone

Oliver Smith

Spencer Brown

Sunday May 27

Tiësto

Steve Angello

Faithless (DJ Set)

Tchami & Malaa (No Redemption)

