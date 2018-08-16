The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Ezra recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

He'll play the biggest shows of his career to date including the O2 Arena on March 19.

Fans of the singer recently sold-out his intimate autumn tour and his newly announced dates are expected to be in high demand.

The tour is in support of his number one album Staying At Tamara's which features Paradise and Shotgun.

Following a number of presales the rest of the tickets will be released in the general sale.

Find out how to get one below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on general sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 17.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at:

Standing - £50.75

Seats - £39.20 / £44.95 / £50.75

What are the tour dates?

7 March 2019 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

8 March 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 March 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

11 March 2019 – Brighton Centre

12 March 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

13 March 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 March 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 March 2019 – Manchester Arena

17 March 2019 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

19 March 2019 – The O2, London

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .