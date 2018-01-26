Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britney Spears recently announced details of her first UK tour in seven years. She will be heading to London, Scarborough, Manchester, Glasgow and Brighton in 2018.

She will head to the UK this summer, with the O2 Arena date taking place on August 24. It sees her bring the 'Piece of Me' show to Europe for the first time ever.

Her Las Vegas residency show finished up on December 31 last year after playing 249 shows and grossing more than $100 million.

The ticket prices for the five-date UK tour have now been revealed, as well as the on-sale dates. You'll want to put these in your diary as they're expected to be in high demand.

Find out how and when to get tickets in the general sale below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

When is the general sale?

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday (January 27).

How much are tickets?

Scarborough tickets are priced between £45.00- £137.50

Manchester tickets are priced between £61.70-£138.70

Glasgow tickets are priced between £51.10-£141.90

London tickets are priced between £61.70-£139.45

What are the tour dates?

August 4 - Brighton & Hove Pride, Preston Park

August 17 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

August 18 - Manchester Arena

August 22 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

August 24 - London O2 Arena

