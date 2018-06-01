The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florence + The Machine are heading back on tour in 2018.

The band will play arena dates across the UK as part of the High as Hope Tour.

This includes an O2 Arena date on November 21, and tickets go on sale this week.

It will be in support of their fourth studio album of the same name which features singles Hunger and Sky Full of Song.

Due for release on June 29 it follows up their three previous number one albums and marks their first new material in four years.

Tickets for their tour are expected to be in high demand following their BBC Biggest Weekend headline slot, and their three intimate shows that took place in May.

They sold out in just minutes and saw them play in Halifax, Scunthorpe and London.

(Image: Jonathan Myers)

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here , AXS.com or See Tickets here.

When is the general sale?

The general sale takes place at 10am on Friday June 1.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £51.35-£62.55, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 16 - Birmingham Arena

November 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 21 - London, O2 Arena

November 23 - Manchester Arena

November 25 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.