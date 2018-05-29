The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florence + The Machine are back and they're going on a UK tour in 2018.

They will play an O2 Arena date on November 21 as part of the tour.

This May bank holiday weekend Florence Welch and co. played a huge headline set at BBC's Biggest Weekend in Swansea.

They played classic tracks including Dog Days Are Over and Shake It Out, alongside material from the new album like Hunger and A Sky Full Of Song.

Due for release on June 8, the album High as Hope is their first in three years and will be supported by the upcoming world tour.

It follows up their three UK number one albums Lungs, Ceremonials and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

Tickets for Florence + The Machine's UK tour go on sale this week and are expected to be in high demand.

Find out below how to get tickets to their arena tour in the presale and general release.

When is the O2 presale?

The O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday May 30 at 10:00am .

You can access this at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets , but you must be an O2 customer to purchase tickets.

You can sign into your account or sign up to priority on the website.

When is the fan presale?

There is also a presale for fans who order the album 'High as Hope' by 4pm on Tuesday May 29.

Once purchased from the official store, your individual code will be emailed out from 6pm on the same day.

The presale will then take place on Wednesday May 30 at 10:00am.

When is the general sale?

The general sale takes place at 10am on Friday June 1.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com or See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £51.35-£62.55, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 16 - Birmingham Arena

November 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 21 - London, O2 Arena

November 23 - Manchester Arena

November 25 - Brighton Centre

November 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

