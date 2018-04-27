The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florence + The Machine recently announced three surprise shows to take place next month.

They will embark on a mini UK tour, which includes a London Royal Festival Hall show on May 8. Other stops on the tour will be Halifax on May 5 and Scunthorpe on May 6.

Earlier this month they released Sky Full of Song in celebration of Record Store Day. The track is also rumoured to feature on their upcoming fourth studio album, due for release in 2018.

This year also sees them headline BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend, support the Rolling Stones at their London Stadium show and play a number of European festivals including Melt and Bilbao BBK.

Find out below how to get tickets to their three-date tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50.50 - £72.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

May 5 - Halifax, Victoria Theatre

May 6 - Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

May 8 - London, Royal Festival Hall

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.