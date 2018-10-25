The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fleetwood Mac recently announced details of a headline London show.

The legendary group will play a huge date at Wembley Stadium for their only UK show in 2019.

Current lineup Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn head to the iconic venue on June 16.

They previously played six sold-out dates at the O2 Arena back in 2015 as part of the 'On with the Show Tour', performing for more than 90,000 fans.

Tickets for their first London show in four years are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week (October 26).

Find out below where to get tickets, prices, seating plan info and European tour dates.

Where can I get Fleetwood Mac tickets?

They're available from:

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 26.

How much are Fleetwood Mac tickets?

Standard seated tickets are priced at £75 / £90 / £125 / £155 plus a booking fee.

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

This is the Wembley Stadium seating plan for Fleetwood Mac's 2019 headline show. This should give you a good idea of what to expect when booking tickets and the different tier options available.

What are the tour dates?

06 June 2019 - Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

13 June 2019 - Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

16 June 2019 - London, UK Wembley Stadium

