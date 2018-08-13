The video will start in 8 Cancel

Camp Bestival has announced details of its 2019 dates.

The festival will return to Lulworth Castle, Dorset on July 25-28.

Plus organisers have released early bird tickets so you can get yours ahead of the rush.

This year the festival was headlined by the likes of Clean Bandit and Rick Astley.

However it was cut short due to torrential rain and high winds on the Sunday, which drew safety concerns for guests.

Despite this the successful festival will return again next year after previously having been named the Best Family Festival in the UK.

Find out below how to get early bird tickets.

Where can I buy them?

They are now available from Ticketmaster here.

When is Camp Bestival 2019?

The festival will take place on July 25-28 in 2019.

How much are tickets?

Weekend camping tickets are priced as follows:

Adult Weekend Ticket - £183 (£170 + £12 BF + £1 Charity)

Student Weekend Ticket - £178 (£165 + £12 BF + £1 Charity)

Age 13 to 17 Weekend Ticket - £117.20 (£108 + £9.20 BF)

Age 10 to 12 Weekend Ticket - £92.25 (£85 + £7.25 BF)

Age 5 to 9 Weekend Ticket - £32.55 (£30 + £2.55 BF)

Age 4 & Under Weekend Ticket - £10.85(£10 + £0.85 BF)

Babes in Arms (1 & Under) Weekend Ticket - FREE (but ticket required)

Plus a number of upgrades are available as well as car parking tickets.

