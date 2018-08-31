Courteeners recently announced details of a headline UK tour.
The Manchester group will play 13 dates this winter including the O2 Brixton Academy.
They'll finish up the run at the London venue on December 1.
Other cities include Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Newcastle, while support comes from Gerry Cinnamon and Zuzu.
Following a presale earlier this week the remaining tickets will go on general sale this Friday (August 31).
Demand is expected to be high following their sold-out anniversary shows earlier this year.
Find out below how to get tickets for the Courteeners' UK Tour.
Where can I buy tickets?
They're available from:
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.
How much are they?
Tickets are priced at £33.82, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
15 November 2018 – Victoria Hall, Stoke
16 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
17 November 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
19 November 2018 – Rock City, Nottingham
20 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Leicester
22 November 2018 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
23 November 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
24 November 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
26 November 2018 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
27 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Bristol
29 November 2018 – Bonus Arena, Hull
30 November 2018 – Echo Arena, Liverpool
1 December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
