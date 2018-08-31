The video will start in 8 Cancel

Courteeners recently announced details of a headline UK tour.

The Manchester group will play 13 dates this winter including the O2 Brixton Academy.

They'll finish up the run at the London venue on December 1.

Other cities include Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Newcastle, while support comes from Gerry Cinnamon and Zuzu.

Following a presale earlier this week the remaining tickets will go on general sale this Friday (August 31).

Demand is expected to be high following their sold-out anniversary shows earlier this year.

Find out below how to get tickets for the Courteeners' UK Tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £33.82, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

15 November 2018 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

16 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

17 November 2018 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

19 November 2018 – Rock City, Nottingham

20 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Leicester

22 November 2018 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

23 November 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

24 November 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

26 November 2018 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

27 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Bristol

29 November 2018 – Bonus Arena, Hull

30 November 2018 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

1 December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

