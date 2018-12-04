The video will start in 8 Cancel

Childish Gambino recently announced details of an extra London date for 2019.

The artist will now play the O2 Arena on March 25.

The news comes after his original show sold out instantly, but was postponed to next March following a leg injury during a show in Dallas.

He'll now play two consecutive nights at the 20,000 capacity arena next year with support from H.E.R.

If demand for his first show - and only UK dates scheduled - is anything to go by, then this second date is expected to be popular when tickets go on sale this week.

Find out below how to get presale tickets this Wednesday (December 5).

How do I get presale tickets?

To access the Childish Gambino ticket presale go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

Sign into your O2 priority account using your mobile number and password, or sign up if you haven't yet.

Once your logged in go to the Childish Gambino event page here .

Select 'get tickets' and you'll be taken through to select your preferred ticket or be given seats at random.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £35 / £40 / £50 for seated and £50 for standing, plus booking fees.

What's the seating plan?

Where can I get general sale tickets?

If you miss out on the presale then general sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday December 7 from:

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - London, O2 Arena

March 25 - London, O2 Arena

