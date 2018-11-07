Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chemical Brothers were recently announced as the first headliners for 2019's All Points East Festival .

The legendary duo will headline the opening day of the ten-day event on May 24.

They'll be joined at the Victoria Park site by Hot Chip, Primal Scream and Little Dragon.

It marks the festival's second year after a hugely successful inaugural event this May and June.

Recently Chemical Brothers played two sold-out dates at London's Alexandra Palace proving themselves as one of the most sought after live tickets.

So their headline festival set is expected to be in high demand this Friday (November 9).

But fans can get their hands on tickets early in a presale, find out below how to get them.

How to get presale tickets

Sign into your Ticketmaster account - or sign up for free - and then go to the event page here for 9am.

You'll then be able to secure your tickets ahead of this week's general sale.

Tickets are priced at £62.95 for general admission or £109.95 for VIP access plus a booking fee.

What's the lineup?

Chemical Brothers / Hot Chip / Primal Scream / Little Dragon / Danny Brown / Little Simz / Spiritualized / Ibibio Sound Machine / more tbc

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .