Jack White recently announced details of two Hammersmith Eventim Apollo shows for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will perform the dates on June 27-28. They mark his only scheduled UK shows of the year.

They will be in support of his forthcoming third studio LP, entitled Boarding House Reach. It is due for release on March 23 and features tracks Respect Commander and Connected by Love.

Earlier this week a handful of tickets went on presale for fan club members, but now the rest are being released to the general public.

Meanwhile it was also announced that mobile phones will be banned from his tour for a 100% human experience. He released a statement ahead of his US tour saying: "No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed.

"We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.", as NME reports.

Find out below how to get your hands on a ticket for Jack White's London shows.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, January 26.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets are priced at £59, and seated tickets are priced between £53.50-£59.

