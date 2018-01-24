The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earlier this week Shakira announced details of her only UK show scheduled for 2018.

The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform at London's O2 Arena on June 11, making it her first live date here in eight years.

She will also be heading to the US and Canada as part of her first world tour in seven years.

The tour will be in support of her 11th studio album also entitled El Dorado. Released back in May 2017 it features a heavily Spanish sung tracklist, with only three in English.

But fans of the singer can expect to see familiar hits including Hips Don't Lie and Whenever Wherever on the setlist.

When is the presale?

The presale will take place from 9am on Thursday, January 25.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Live Nation here, or Ticketmaster here.

How do I access the presale?

Sign up to Live Nation here for free ahead of the presale, then login before 9am and then click through to Shakira's artist page and select 'buy tickets'. You can then choose your preferred price bracket and seats.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets cost £74.55 and seated tickets cost up to £85.45, plus booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.