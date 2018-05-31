The video will start in 8 Cancel

BTS recently announced details of their biggest headline world tour ever.

The South Korean group will head to venues across the globe as part of the Love Yourself Tour.

This includes their only UK dates at London's O2 Arena on October 9-10.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming third studio album Love Yourself: Tears. It reached number one on the US Billboard 200 album chart, becoming the first K-pop album to do so and the top 10 in the UK.

Fans of the band have been anticipating the concert ticket release since the tour announcement last month, but their wait is finally over.

Find out below how and when you can get your hands on BTS tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

How much are tickets?

VIP tickets are priced at £220, plus booking fees.

General tickets are priced at £160 | £125 | £90 | £62.50 plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - London, O2 Arena

October 10 - London, O2 Arena

