BTS are heading to the UK in 2018 for two huge headline arena shows.

The group will perform at London's O2 Arena on October 9 and 10 as part of the Love Yourself Tour.

It marks their biggest headline shows here and marks the only scheduled UK dates.

Fans across the country will want to get their hands on tickets this week, and there's a chance to get them early in the presale.

Find out below how to get presale tickets for BTS at the O2 Arena.

When is the presale?

The O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday May 30 at 8:30am .

How do I get presale tickets?

You can access this at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets, but you must be an O2 customer to purchase tickets.

You can sign into your account or sign up to priority on the website.

When do they go on general sale?

If you miss out on tickets or can't access the presale then they'll go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

How much are tickets?

VIP tickets are priced at £220, plus booking fees.

General tickets are priced at £160 | £125 | £90 | £62.50 plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - London, O2 Arena

October 10 - London, O2 Arena

