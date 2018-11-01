The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bryan Adams recently announced details of the Shine A Light Tour.

He'll bring the brand new show to venues across the UK in 2019 including Wembley Arena.

His headline London date kicks off the tour on February 27.

It'll see him perform his classic hits from his four decade long career with the likes of (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Summer Of ’69 and All for Love in his back catalogue.

His upcoming run sees him head to Sheffield, Nottinghanm, Liverpool, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a general admission standing area, however this is sometimes used as a floor seated section.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - London, Wembley Arena

March 1 - Sheffield, fly dsa Arena

March 2 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 3 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

March 5 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 6 - Bournemouth, BIC

