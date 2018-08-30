The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bring Me The Horizon recently announced details of a headline UK tour.

They'll play two nights at Alexandra Palace as part of the run.

The band will headline the London venue on November 29-30.

Other dates include huge arena shows in Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham.

They'll preview their upcoming sixth studio album 'amo' at the shows, as well as playing classic tracks.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week the remaining tickets will go on sale this Friday (August 31).

Find out below how to get tickets to Bring Me Horizon's UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £46.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 23 - Birmingham Arena

November 24 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 25 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 27 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 - London, Alexandra Palace

November 30 - London, Alexandra Palace

