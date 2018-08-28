The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bring Me The Horizon recently announced details of a huge UK tour.

The group will headline two nights at Alexandra Palace on November 29-30.

Other dates include arena shows in Leeds, Birmingham and Cardiff.

They'll preview their upcoming sixth studio album 'amo', due for release on January 11.

Fans who want to get their tickets early can secure them in the number of presales taking place this week.

Find out below when and how to access Bring Me The Horizon priority sales below.

How do I get presale tickets?

O2 priority

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 29 for O2 customers.

Sign into your priority account using your mobile phone number, and head to this page priority.o2.co.uk/tickets to select your preferred Bring Me The Horizon dates and venues.

Live Nation

A Live Nation presale takes place at 9am on Thursday August 30.

Sign in or sign up to Live Nation for free and head to the Bring Me The Horizon page here to select your preferred dates.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out on tickets the general sale takes place at 9am on Friday August 31.

They'll be available from:

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £46.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 23 - Birmingham Arena

November 24 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 25 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 27 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 - London, Alexandra Palace

November 30 - London, Alexandra Palace

