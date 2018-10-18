The video will start in 8 Cancel

Billy Joel is playing a huge headline London show next summer.

He recently announced that his only UK date for 2019 will take place at Wembley Stadium.

The legendary artist is bringing his worldwide tour back to the venue on June 22.

He previously visited the stadium in 2016 where he played to more than 60,000 fans at the sold-out show.

His only UK date is expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale this week.

Find out below how to get them, prices and more.

Where can I get tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50 / £70 / £90 / £115 plus a booking fee.

Fans can also buy hospitality packages for the show from Ticketmaster.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for Billy Joel's show at Wembley Stadium which includes three tiers of seats and a seated floor section.

