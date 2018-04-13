The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ben Howard is returning with a new album and UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will play five dates across the UK this June. This includes two London Eventim Apollo shows on June 13 and 14.

He will also head to Edinburgh, Manchester and Cornwall for an Eden Sessions show.

After a sold-out presale earlier this week, fans can get their hands on remaining tickets. Find out how below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

Both standing and seated tickets for the London show are priced at £40.

The Manchester show is priced at £33 and Edinburgh is priced at £34.40-£45.40.

What's the Eventim Apollo seating plan?

Before you buy your tickets you may want to see the Eventim Apollo seating plan. For Ben Howard's show the stalls area will be non-reserved standing.

Upstairs is the circle seating area, so fans wanting to buy a seated ticket may want to check out the seating plan below so they know what tickets to purchase to get the best view.

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

What are the tour dates?

June 13 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 14 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 28 - Edinburgh, Playhouse

June 29 - Manchester, Albert Hall

June 30 - Cornwall, Eden Sessions

