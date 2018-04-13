The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arctic Monkeys are heading out on a UK arena tour in 2018.

The Sheffield band will play their first headline tour in four years. This includes two London O2 Arena shows on September 9 and 10.

It will be in support of their upcoming sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Due for release on May 11 it marks their first album in five years.

After a sold out presale earlier this week, find out how to get tickets in the general sale below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here

Meanwhile AXS.com are selling tickets for the London shows only.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45.20-£78.20, plus a booking fee.

One thing to remember before purchasing is that the lead booker will have their surname printed on the tickets. They must be attending the show and each guest must arrive at the venue at the same time as the lead booker who will present photo ID.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The O2 Arena has a standing area, lower and upper tiered seating.

What are the tour dates?

September 6 - Manchester Arena

September 7 - Manchester Arena

September 9 - London, O2 Arena

September 10 - London, O2 Arena

September 15 - Birmingham Arena

September 18 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 19 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 24 - Dublin, 3Arena

September 27 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

