Arctic Monkeys recently announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2018.

The Sheffield band will play their first headline shows in four years, including two O2 Arena shows. They will head to London on September 9 and 10.

For fans who want to attend the London shows they'll be pleased to hear there's a chance to get tickets ahead of Friday's (April 13) general sale.

O2 customers can get their hands on priority tickets for just the O2 Arena shows, find out all you need to know below.

When is the O2 presale?

The presale will take place from 8:30am on Thursday April 12.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

They'll be available from the O2 priority website. Sign into your account using your mobile number and select your preferred date. You'll then be taken to the Ticketmaster site.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45.20-£78.20, plus a booking fee.

One thing to remember before purchasing is that the lead booker will have their surname printed on the tickets. They must be attending the show and each guest must arrive at the venue at the same time as the lead booker who will present photo ID.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The O2 Arena has a standing area, lower and upper tiered seating, with tickets being available for all sections in the presale and general sale.

What are the tour dates?

September 6 - Manchester Arena

September 7 - Manchester Arena

September 9 - London, O2 Arena

September 10 - London, O2 Arena

September 15 - Birmingham Arena

September 18 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 19 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 24 - Dublin, 3Arena

September 27 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

