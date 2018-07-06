The video will start in 8 Cancel

Award-winning musical Dreamgirls is currently showing at London's Savoy Theatre for a final run.

The popular musical has been seen by thousands on the West End and there's still a chance to get tickets.

This weekend customers can get their hands on discounted tickets in Ticketmaster's flash sale.

You can receive 55% off tickets to catch The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - perform classic tracks And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going, One Night Only and Listen.

The trio embark on a story of fame and fortune against the backdrop of the turbulent 1960s in America alongside James 'Thunder' Early and Curtis Taylor, Jr.

Find out below how to get cheaper tickets for Dreamgirls The Musical below.

How to get tickets

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster here.

The offer is valid for shows from today (July 6) until September 7.

You'll receive 55% off your tickets and the discount is available on all seats at the Savoy Theatre.

The flash sale takes place until 8:59 on Monday July 6.

