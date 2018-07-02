The video will start in 8 Cancel

Steps are bringing their feel-good pop show to Greenwich Music Time this month.

The 90s pop legends will headline the event on Thursday July 5.

If you fancy singing Tragedy, Stomp and 5,6,7,8 under the summer sun this week then you can still be there.

Plus you can get your hands on tickets for 50% off over the next couple of days.

They are currently listed on discount website Wowcher , with tickets starting from £22.50 for great seats.

Find out below how to get your hands on last minute tickets to Steps in concert.

How to buy tickets

To purchase the discounted tickets go to www.wowcher.co.uk . The offer is valid until midnight Thursday July 5.

Go down to 'choose your options' and select your preferred seats.

How much are tickets?

STEPS / BLOCK A1 & A3 - £22.50

STEPS / BLOCK A2 - £37.50

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Above is the seating plan for the Greenwich Music Time shows. This should give you an idea of what tickets you'll be looking to purchase for Steps.

