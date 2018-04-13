The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

50 Cent is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his huge debut album with a UK tour.

The US rapper will perform Get Rich or Die Tryin' at three shows this September. This includes a London O2 Arena date on September 20.

Released in 2003 it reached number one on the US Billboard 200, and number two on the UK Albums Chart. It has since been certified four times platinum for selling more than 1.2 million copies in the UK.

He will also head to Birmingham and Manchester on the tour, and there's a chance for fans to get tickets ahead of the general release. Find out how to get presale tickets below.

When is the Ticketmaster presale?

The presale will take place from 10am on Friday April 13.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

You need to sign up to Ticketmaster, login to your account and they'll be available from 50 Cent's artist page here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £35.05-£73.90, plus a booking fee.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The O2 Arena has a standing area, lower and upper tiered seating, with tickets being available for all sections in the presale and general sale.

What are the tour dates?

September 18 - Birmingham Arena

September 20 - London, O2 Arena

September 21 - Manchester Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.