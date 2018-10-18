Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BluesFest is coming to London's O2 Arena this month with some of the biggest artists in the genre.

The four-day event kicks off on October 25 with performances from John Fogerty and special guest Steve Miller Band.

Also on the lineup is Robert Plant who will perform Led Zeppelin classics alongside solo material with his latest group The Sensational Shape Shifters on October 26.

Van Morrison will also play on the Friday in support of his 39th studio album and his extensive back catalogue.

Completing the lineup at both the O2 and Indigo are Zac Brown Band, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Beth Hart, The Robert Cray Band and Don Bryant.

You can now get 50% off tickets across all shows during the BluesFest weekend.

This offer is now available and runs until 23:59 on Sunday October 21 - or until ticket sell out.

Find out below how to get the discount and the full schedule for BluesFest 2018.

How to get discounted tickets

The offer is available on tickets to all BluesFest events, go to ticketmaster.co.uk and select your preferred show.

Once you go through to the purchase page you need to select the special offer on the drop down menu. Go to 'All Types' and choose 'Offer Ticket - 50% off'.

The discount is running until 23:59 on Sunday October 21.

What's the full BluesFest schedule?

October 25 - John Fogerty / Steve Miller Band

October 26 - Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters / Van Morrison

October 27 - Zac Brown Band / Beth Hart at the O2 Arena

October 27 - The Robert Cray Band / Don Bryant at the Indigo at the O2

October 28 - Counting Crows / Alison Krauss

