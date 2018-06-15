The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

5 Seconds of Summer recently announced a UK headline tour for 2018.

The group will play the O2 Brixton Academy on October 29.

They're also heading to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Sheffield as part of the tour.

It will be in support of the Australian group's third studio album Youngblood.

Due for release on June 22 it features lead single Want You Back, and follows up their self-titled debut and Sounds Good Feel Good.

The intimate sized venues means tickets will be in high demand when they go on sale this week, find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 15.

What are the tour dates?

23 October 2018 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

26 October 2018 – O2 Apollo, Mancester

29 October 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

1 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!