Bestival is back next month as the likes of M.I.A and London Grammar headline Lulworth Castle.

The festival kicks off on August 2-5 and music fans can now get their hands on discounted tickets.

For the next 72 hours customers can buy 2 for 1 tickets to Bestival with Ticketmaster.

If you fancy camping for the weekend, or just going for the day there are a number of options available.

This year also sees performances from Diplo and Mark Ronson, Grace Jones, Jorja Smith, Kelela, Mura Masa and Stefflon Don.

Find out below how to buy discounted tickets for Bestival.

How to get tickets

They will be available from 9am on Friday July 27 at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

You can purchase day tickets, weekend camping and weekend without camping tickets.

The offer is available until 7:59am on Monday July 30.

Full priced tickets are the following:

Day tickets - £60

Weekend Camping - £180

Weekend no camping - £180

