Fleetwood Mac have announced details of a one-off huge UK show for 2019.

The group are headlining London's Wembley Stadium on June 16.

It's part of the European leg of their 'An Evening with Fleetwood Mac' tour, which also heads to Dublin and Berlin.

The tour will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, following the departure of guitarist Lindsey Bucking.

It marks their first London date in four years following six O2 Arena dates back in 2015.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for the group's anticipated UK return, so find out below prices, Wembley Stadium's seating plan and how to get them.

How much are Fleetwood Mac tickets?

It looks like the Fleetwood Mac show at Wembley Stadium is going to be fully seated with tickets priced at:

£200 - category one

£155 - category two

£125 - category three

£90 - category four

£75 - category five

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The cheaper tickets are likely to be the green section, with the top priced tickets being floor seated and front blocks. Although Wembley Stadium is yet to reveal the tiered/price breakdowns. We'll update this as soon the information is released.

Where can I buy Fleetwood Mac tickets?

They'll be available from:

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday October 24 via priority.o2.co.uk/tickets. To access the sale log into your account using your O2 mobile number and head to the Fleetwood Mac page.

A Live Nation presale take place from 9am on Thursday October 25 at livenation.co.uk/artist/fleetwood-mac-tickets. To access this presale sign up to Live Nation for free and log into your account ahead of tickets going on presale.

