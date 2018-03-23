The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christine and the Queens recently announced their return with a four date tour for 2018.

They will head to London's Eventim Apollo on November 20 for the only UK date. Other cities include Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Christine and the Queens released a tour poster with "-tine and the Queens" scrawled out with neon green paint. Whilst the subheading reads "girlfriend don’t feel like a girlfriend but lover, damn, I’d be your lover".

Their London date will take place in Hammersmith at the 5,000 capacity venue Eventim Apollo. The venue has both seated and standing areas with the lower ground stalls being a standing area for the Christine and the Queens gig.

Upstairs is the circle seating area, so fans wanting to buy a seated ticket may want to check out the seating plan below so they know what tickets to purchase to get the best view.

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

This week the artist has been teasing news on social media of a return with images of pop icons including Eminem and Chloe Sevigny on Instagram featuring the neon green paint.

It's likely that a new album is on the way in 2018, the follow-up to their 2014 "Chaleur humaine". Upon its English re-release in 2016, the album received critical acclaim and jumped to number two on UK Albums Chart following a successful Glastonbury Festival set.

Find out how to get tickets to their only UK show of 2018 below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Monday March 26.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £45.85, plus a transaction fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 27 - Los Angeles, The Wiltern

October 31 - New York, Brooklyn Steel

November 20 - London, Eventim Apollo

December 18 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.