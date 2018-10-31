The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bon Jovi recently announced details of their first UK tour in six years.

They'll headline London's Wembley Stadium on June 21 as part of the 2019 summer run.

On playing Wembley Stadium they've said: "We've got a few things to put right by playing Wembley Stadium. We were so excited to be the first band to play that new Stadium, I would have helped build it myself to make it happen.

"So we have a new history to write there."

As part of their 2000 'Crush Tour' the group became the last rock band to play at the old Wembley Stadium for two sold-out nights.

Their 'This House Is Not For Sale Tour' also sees them head to Liverpool and Coventry.

Find out below how to get tickets, price breakdowns and presale info.

How much are Bon Jovi tickets?

Seated tickets:

£125 - category one

£95 - category two

£85 - category three

£75 - category four

£65 - category five

£45 - category six

Standing tickets:

£125 - gold circle

£75 - general admission

What's the Wembley Stadium seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The cheaper priced tickets are likely to be the purple section, with the top priced tickets being pink section.

General admission standing tickets (£75) will be the blue floor section and the yellow section in front of the stage is gold circle standing (£125).

Where can I buy Bon Jovi tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2 via:

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority is now available via priority.o2.co.uk/tickets. To access the sale log into your account using your O2 mobile number and head to the Bon Jovi page.

A Live Nation presale take place from 9am on Thursday November 1 at livenation.co.uk/artist/bon-jovi-tickets. To access this presale sign up to Live Nation for free and log into your account ahead of tickets going on presale.

What are the tour dates?

19 June - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

21 June - London, Wembley Stadium

23 June - Coventry, Richoh Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .