The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

H.E.R. has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's Eventim Apollo on February 14.

It's part of the I Used To Know Her Tour and is in support of the EP series of the same name.

The prelude was released back in August and reached the top 20 on the US Billboard chart, and its follow-up 'Part 2' was released earlier this month.

H.E.R. garnered attention in early 2017 after releasing her breakthrough EP’s H.E.R Volume 1 & 2 under the veil of anonymity, preferring to be represented by her sound rather than image.

She went on to release her self-titled full length debut album and has collaborated with the likes of Khalid, Jorja Smith and Bryson Tiller.

Next March she will also support Childish Gambino at his O2 Arena date, which was recently postponed due to a leg injury.

Her headline tour sees her head to Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and Birmingham.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £31, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

14 February - London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

16 February - Bristol, O2 Academy

18 February - Glasgow, O2 Academy

20 February - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

22 February - Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 February - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .