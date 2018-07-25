The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heels of Hell is coming back to the UK for 2018.

The 'bigger and better' show will head to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 25.

This year's lineup features stars of RuPaul's Drag Race including Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon.

They will be joined by the likes of All Stars two winner Alaska 5000, Aja and Willam.

The tour, organised by Holy Trannity, heads to five cities across the UK this October, kicking off in Newcastle before heading to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Completing the Heels of Hell 2018 lineup are Miss Congeniality winners Ivy Winters and Latrice Royale.

Meanwhile Alaska 5000 and Jinkx Monsoon are also coming to London on August 18-19 for DragWorld UK , which sees thousands of fans flock to the Olympia for Europe's biggest drag convention.

Who's on the lineup?

The Heels of Hell 2018 will feature the following queens:

Sharon Needles

Jinkx Monsoon

Alaska 5000

Latrice Royale

Aja

Willam

Ivy Winters

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £41, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 23 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 24 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 25 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

October 28 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 29 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

