Hayley Kiyoko recently announced details of a four-date UK tour for 2019.

The singer is bringing the Expectations Tour back to London.

She'll headline the O2 Forum Kentish Town on February 6.

Her previous dates that took place earlier this month at the O2 Islington Academy marked her first ever European shows.

When tickets went on sale earlier this year they sold out in minutes leaving fans empty handed.

But this time she's playing bigger venues and there's a chance for true fans to get tickets ahead of the general sale.

Find out below how to get presale tickets, tour dates, prices and more.

How to get presale tickets

Presale tickets for Hayley Kiyoko's UK tour go on sale from 9am on Tuesday October 30.

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here using the code KIYOKIAN .

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22.50 plus a booking fee.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out the general sale takes place at 9am on Friday November 2.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

What are the tour dates?

February 2 - Glasgow, SWG3

February 3 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 4 - Manchester, O2 Academy

February 6 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

