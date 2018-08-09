The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hayley Kiyoko has announced details of a second London show on her UK and European tour.

The artist will now perform at the O2 Islington Academy on October 23.

This news comes following huge demand for the original show, which sold out in minutes.

She tweeted: "If we sell out maybe I can get a bigger venue! We shall see! This is my first time to Europe!".

The Expectations Tour is in support of her debut album of the same name.

Released back in March it features singles Feelings, Sleepover and What I Need with Kehlani.

Find out below how to get tickets for Hayley Kiyoko's extra London date.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday August 10.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £21.25.

What are the tour dates?

October 23 - London, O2 Islington Academy - new date

October 24 - Manchester Academy

October 26 - London, O2 Islington Academy

