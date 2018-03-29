The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earlier this week Halsey announced details of a huge world tour for 2018.

The American popstar will head to the UK for just one show as part of the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour. She'll perform at London's Eventim Apollo on September 22.

Halsey will perform tracks from the number one album of the same name, including Strangers, Now or Never and Bad at Love. Plus fans can expect to hear songs from her debut album Badlands.

Since her 2015 breakthrough she's been nominated for two Grammy Awards, supported The Weeknd and Imagine Dragons, collaborated with Justin Bieber, G-Eazy and Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui.

Find out how to get tickets for the highly-anticipated show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or Eventim here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

An O2 presale will take place today (March 27) at 10am. This will be available here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £25.00 - £36.20, plus a booking fee.

What will the setlist be?

(Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Although the UK show isn't until September, Halsey has been touring across the US and played the following setlist:

Eyes Closed Hold Me Down Castle Good Mourning Heaven in Hiding Strangers Roman Holiday Walls Could Talk Bad at Love Alone Closer Sorry Angel on Fire Lie Don't Play Ghost Is There Somewhere Now or Never Colors Young God

Encore

Gasoline Hurricane

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.