Halsey has announced a London show as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on September 22. It currently marks the only UK show scheduled for the tour.

She'll be joined by British popstar Raye and Finnish popstar Alma. The tour will be in support of the album of the same name which features singles Now or Never, Bad at Love and Alone.

In November she finished up the US leg of the tour and recently released single Him & I alongside rapper G-Eazy.

Since her 2015 debut she has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and achieved a Billboard 200 number one album.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or Eventim here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

An O2 presale will take place today (March 27) at 10am. This will be available here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £25.00 - £36.20, plus a booking fee.

