Halsey has announced an extra London date as part of her world tour.

Following huge demand the popstar will now perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on September 23. This is part of the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour.

The news comes after the first date (September 22) sold out within hours of going on sale. The two London shows currently mark the only UK dates scheduled on the European leg of the tour.

At the two London shows she'll be joined by British popstar Raye and Finnish popstar Alma. The tour will be in support of the album of the same name which features singles Now or Never, Bad at Love and Alone.

Find out how to get tickets for the newly announced show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday April 6.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £25.00 - £36.20, plus a booking fee.

What's the seating plan?

Before you buy your tickets you may want to see the Eventim Apollo seating plan. For Halsey's show the stalls area will be non-reserved standing.

Upstairs is the circle seating area, so fans wanting to buy a seated ticket may want to check out the seating plan below so they know what tickets to purchase to get the best view.

(Image: eventimapollo.com)

