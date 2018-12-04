The video will start in 8 Cancel

Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2019.

The duo will perform a headline date at London's Wembley Arena on April 26.

It'll see them perform their greatest hits from across their 40 year plus career.

Some of their classic songs include Maneater, Out of Touch, I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) and You Make My Dreams.

In 2003 they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2014 the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their most recent studio release was 2006's Home For Christmas, whilst a live album recorded at Dublin's Olympia Theatre was released in 2015.

They previously played a one-off UK date at the O2 Arena last year as part of BluesFest.

But it'll mark four years since their own headline tour as they visit Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow in 2019.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £50 / £75 / £90 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 24 - Birmingham Arena

April 26 - London, Wembley Arena

April 28 - Manchester Arena

May 1 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

