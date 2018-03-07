Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Halestorm have announced details of a huge 29-date European tour, which includes a UK leg.

The band will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy on September 28 as part of the tour.

They are currently working in Nashville on a new yet-untitled album, which will follow up their acclaimed 2015 effort Into the Wild Life. It's due for release this summer.

In an interview with Billboard they said they were 'almost done', and they're waiting to see 'what the 11th hour songs have to say'.

Their previous record reached a peak number five for them on the US Billboard 200, and number one on the UK Rock Albums Chart.

Other cities they'll be visiting on their UK tour include Sheffield, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Friday March 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £23.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

September 20 - Limelight, Belfast, UK

September 22 - O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK

September 23 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

September 24 - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

September 26 - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

September 28 - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

September 29 - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

