Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HAIM recently announced the UK leg of their Sister Sister Sister Tour for 2018.

The Californian trio will head to Alexandra Palace on June 15 as part of the tour. Other dates include Glasgow (June 10) and Manchester (June 11).

It marks their first tour here in four years, and includes their biggest headline show in the UK to date with a set at the iconic Ally Pally.

The tour will be in support of their recently released second studio album Something To Tell You, which reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

It followed up their hugely successful number one debut album, and features singles including Want You Back and Little Of Your Love.

They returned in 2017 with a surprise Electric Brixton show and a Glastonbury Festival set, but now fans across the UK will have a chance to see the HAIM sisters live.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 23.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you sign up to Haim's official mailing list here, you will receive access to a UK presale. The fan club presale will then take place from 9am on Wednesday February 21.

An O2 presale will take place for O2 customers on Wednesday February 21 from 9am on the O2 priority site here.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Thursday February 22 for account holders, its free to sign up here.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 15 - London, Alexandra Palace

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.