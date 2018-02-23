Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for HAIM's UK leg of their Sister Sister Sister Tour go on sale today (February 22).

The trio will perform their biggest headline shows at Alexandra Palace on June 15 and 16. It marks their first tour here in four years.

Their upcoming shows will be in support of second studio LP Something To Tell You. They will also head to Manchester and Glasgow on the tour.

At this week's BRIT Awards, bassist Este Haim 'stole the show' when she photobombed Liam Payne and Cheryl during their interview with Jack Whitehall.

She responded to stories where she was called the 'drunk woman' saying: "not drunk, just living my truth".

Following a sold out presale - ten minutes to be exact - find out below how to get tickets for HAIM's UK tour.

When do HAIM tickets go on general sale?

They'll be available from 10am on Friday February 23.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 15 - London, Alexandra Palace

June 16 - London, Alexandra Palace

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37, plus a booking fee.

