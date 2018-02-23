Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HAIM have added an extra London date to their 2018 UK tour.

Following huge demand this morning (February 23) the trio will now also play at Alexandra Palace on June 16. It comes after the originally announced June 15 show sold out.

They are also heading to Glasgow and Manchester on the UK leg of the Sister Sister Sister Tour. They'll play O2 Academy on June 10 and O2 Apollo on June 11.

The group are excited about performing their biggest headline show to date at the venue saying: "Been wanting to play ally pally since the first time we came to London. Gonna be really special can't wait to play for you all".

Find out how to get tickets for the newly announced London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 15 - London, Alexandra Palace

June 16 - London, Alexandra Palace

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37, plus a booking fee.