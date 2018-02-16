Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HAIM have announced details of the UK leg of their Sister Sister Sister Tour.

They will head to the UK for three shows in summer 2018 including Alexandra Palace on June 15. They'll also head to Glasgow on June 10 and Manchester on June 11.

The trio announced the news on Twitter with a video singing along to Spice Girls' Say You'll Be There, and saying they'll play their biggest UK show ever at Alexandra Palace.

The tour will be in support of their second studio album Something To Tell You, released in July 2017 it features tracks Want You Back and Little of Your Love. It reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

Last year they played a huge set on Glastonbury's Other Stage ahead of the release of their second LP. Plus they performed a surprise sell-out Electric Brixton show to preview the album.

This upcoming tour marks their first in four years where they played a date at the O2 Brixton Academy.

Find out how to get tickets to the Sister Sister Sister Tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday February 23.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you sign up to Haim's official mailing list here, you will receive access to a UK presale. The dates are unconfirmed but you'll be notified by email.

What are the tour dates?

June 10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 15 - London, Alexandra Palace

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37, plus a booking fee.

